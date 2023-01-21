Lady Pirates fall to Tivy JV

Center Point continued taking positive steps with its soccer program based on how the Class 2A Lady Pirates fared against the Class 5A Tivy junior varsity Friday at Pirate Stadium.
The Lady Pirates received goals from Jazmin Gonzalez and Bianca Bustamante in the match Center Point lost 5-2 after finding itself deadlocked 2-2 at halftime.
“We played a smarter game than when we first matched up with them earlier in the season,” said Center Point coach Lovey Ortiz.
The Lady Antlers out-goaled Center Point 10-2 in that first meeting which served as one of five scrimmages the Lady Pirates engaged in.
During three regulation games since then, including the latest faceoff with the JV Lady Antlers, Center Point scored eight goals, and compiled a 1-2 record.
