Lady Antlers stay perfect in loop play, down Seguin

Seguin entered Tuesday’s District 26-5A girls’ basketball game against Tivy with a perfect district record, but received a blemish mark courtesy of the Lady Antlers, 47-28 while Tivy remained unscarred at 4-0.
Tivy, 11-6 overall, watched the Lady Matadors (2-0 in district before facing Tivy) scoot to a lead immediately from tip off, and as late as midway through the first quarter clock Seguin was up 7-2. That five-point advantage was the final time Seguin controlled scoreboard.
Over the final 4:10 in the first, 10 consecutive points were run off by Ashlee Zirkel, Riley Dill and Jaida Davis, which propelled the Lady Antlers in front 12-7 as the second quarter began. Zirkel’s steal for a layup was one of 26 turnovers forced by Tivy and Davis hit a three-pointer.
Dill finished with eight points. Zirkel added 10 and Davis scored seven.
Leading eight Lady Antlers in the points was Stella Hendricks with 12, including eight in the second period when Tivy managed 13. Desiree Abrigo chipped in a bucket and Davis made one of her two field goals off a steal and layup.
Tight defense by the Lady Antlers kept Seguin from any points in the second quarter until 2:33 remained before halftime. Going back to Seguin’s last points in the first quarter, Tivy held the Lady Matadors scoreless for over nine minutes straight.
“Seguin is much-improved and scrappy. They got in our face on defense and did a good job of moving the ball against our defense, but we have been working on getting more and more aggressive on defense as well and are seeing the benefits of that,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Contributing in the scoring column as well were Solaya Gorham, Emma Schumacher and Amelia Balser with two each.
“The girls are buying in and being coachable. Each day in practice they are getting a little better and are happy with each other’s success,” said coach Dill.
The Lady Antlers are off until Tuesday, Dec. 21 when another road game calls at Buda Johnson.
LADY ANTLERS v SEGUIN – DEC. 14
TIVY 12 13 10 12 (47)
SEGUIN 7 5 5 11 (28
TIVY Stella Hendricks 4-1-1-12, Ashlee Zirkel 5-0-0-10, Riley Dill 3-0-2-8, Jaida Davis 2-1-0-7, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-2-4, Emma Schumacher 0-0-2-2, Amelia Balser 0-0-2-2, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2
SEGUIN Mata 1-3-0-11, Brittain 1-1-0-5, Galvan 1-1-0-5, Roberts 2-0-0-4, Missildino 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Tivy 25, Seguin 12
3 Pointers: Tivy Hendricks (1), Davis (1); Seguin Mata (3), Galvan (1), Brittain (1)
FT’s: Tivy 12-9 (75-percent), Seguin 2-1 (50-percent)
