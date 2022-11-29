Lady Antlers second, Simpson first at home invitational

The Fall golf season wrapped up well for the Tivy girls by virtue of a first medalist and second place team finish at its own Lady Antler Invitational held Monday at River Hill Country Club.
Raleygh Simpson’s one-day round 72 was five strokes better than the runnerup in the 64-golfers field, and allowed Tivy to finish with 354 once its top four scorers were figured in.
Taylor Kubacak shot 89 to take eighth place.
Ellie Harris tied for 13th off a 93 round, Elyse Houdeshell tied at 24th when she carded an even 100, and Aby Hudsonspillar recorded 107 to tie in 35th.
"I was very pleased with how we responded during the tournament. The course got very difficult in the afternoon. The wind started to blow, and the greens got pretty firm and fast. We handled that pretty well, and really dug in to make some putts. Putts were hard work for the whole field. We've become accustomed to watching Raleygh shoot these low scores but her round Monday was special,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Tivy was six strokes behind tournament champion Lake Travis’ 348, but well ahead of remaining San Antonio school Incarnate Word (370), O’Connor (378), Clark (387), and Alamo Heights (402). In addition, trailing Tivy were Boerne High (431), Comal Pieper (432), Fredericksburg (460), Ozona (505), Ingram Tom Moore (507), an SA East Central (524).
The runnerup status was Tivy’s second such in three Fall golf outings, with the other coming at Fredericksburg.
Spring season tees off for the Lady Antlers February 10-11 in San Antonio at Brackenridge Golf Club in the SA Match Play Tournament.
