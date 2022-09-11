Tivy XC competes at Comal Pieper

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy girls faced a couple of District 26-5A rivals when they ran against Smithson Valley and Comal Pieper at Pieper’s own cross country meet held Saturday.
All three teams were part of nine that competed.
Smithson Valley was team champion, Pieper placed third and Tivy was sixth.
Cibolo Steele came in second, Geronimo Navarro was fourth, and San Antonio FEAST fifth. Behind Tivy was Eagle Pass and Comal Davenport.
Ainslee Gibreath (22:01) was 17th as Tivy’s best finisher among 89 racers in the varsity girls 5K run.
Abigail Anson(22:51) was 26th, Gibson Dearing (23:43) was 35th, Emma Clayton (23:50) was 37th, Lorelei Neely (25:02) was 53rd, Lily Chavez (25:11) was 57th, and Mila Agudelo (25:29) was 61st.
The Antlers only had four runners present, so they did not compete for team honors.
Out of 117 recorded athletes, Hunter Evans came in 31st with his 5K time being 19:10.
Maddux Scogin was 49th (19:49), and Jesus Guzman placed 89th (21:55).
Ryland Farhoudi also ran, but according to Tivy head coach Cody Taylor the meet’s timing system developed problems and Farhoudi did not have a time or place posted.
Next races for Tivy will be Friday at Giddings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.