Lady Antler sub-varsity splits with SAVM, Antlers fall

Lady Antler sub-varsity teams broke event in their final games of the season during games played against San Antonio Veterans Memorial, with the junior varsity team earning a convincing victory and freshmen being edged 36-29.
Junior Varsity
Tivy’s JV Lady Antlers ended their basketball season with a big 68-9 win over San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, Feb. 7 Antler Gym.
Addie Kincaid was Tivy’s high-pointer with 15.
My Tran Dang finished with 12 points. Victoria Way added 11 and Syrie Nicolas recorded 10.
Other points were from Ainslee Gilbreath with nine, Jacie Wright with six and Julie Pena with five.
Freshmen
The Lady Antler freshmen season record fell to SAVM 36-29.
Abigayle Maloney lead the team with 14 points to pace Tivy.
Yasmine Lara pitched in seven, while Madison Garces four, Abigail Watkins and Mikalya Garces each finished with two points.
Antlers
Tivy’s sub-varsity boys’ basketball teams suffered losses in games against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in loop action at Patriot Gym.
Junior Varsity
The Antler junior varsity lost 58-51 to SAVM.
Mason Houston and Sam Ibarra were leading scorers with 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Freshmen
The Tivy freshmen were nipped 41-38 by the Patriots.
Khaleb Ortiz scored 13 points for Tivy.
