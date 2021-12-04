Lady Antlers fall in consolation bracket game to CCVM

ROCKPORT-FULTON – The Lady Antlers closed out a 2-3 appearance at the Toast of the Coast Basketball Tournament with a 38-30 consolation game loss against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Saturday.
Tivy outscored the Eagles by one point in the second half, but could not make up a nine-point deficit from the first. CC Veterans Memorial also managed 12 points at the free throw line.
Stella Hendricks garnered seven field goals and two free throws for 16 points to lead Tivy.
Ashlee Zirkel came away with six points, followed by Solaya Gorham, Riley Dill and Emma Schumacher at two apiece.
The Lady Antlers beat Corpus Christi schools King and Tuloso-Midway during their time at TOTC.
In addition to CC Veterans Memorial, other tournament losses were dealt by Hays Consolidated and Coppell.
Veterans Memorial, King and Victoria West, and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff are all Class 5A teams that were at the tourney and could be potential playoff opponents for the Lady Antlers depending on what transpires in district action and beyond the first post-season rounds.
Other teams at the tourney included Rockport-Fulton, Corpus Christi Calallen, Austin Navarro, and Aransas Pass.
The Lady Antlers will continue District 26-5A action on Tuesday by traveling to San Antonio Veterans Memorial, but still has a tournament hosted by Hays Consolidated at the end of December.
LADY ANTLERS v CC VETERANS at TOTC TOURNAMENT– DEC. 4
TIVY 4 11 11 4 (30)
CC VETERANS MEMIORIAL 15 9 5 9 (38)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 1-0-4-6, Riley Dill 0-0-2-2, Emma Schumacher 1-0-0-2, Stella Hendricks 7-0-2-16, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2
CC VETS G. Arismendez 3-0-5-11, T. Mosley 5-0-0-10, K. Brooks 3-0-1-7, M. Dela Pena 0-0-3-3, A. Pena 0-0-3-3, D. Brown 1-0-0-2, Y. Rodriguez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: CC Vets 24, Tivy 15
Free Throws Tivy 15-8 (53.3-percent), CC Vets 19-12 (63.1-percent)
Records: Tivy (8-6), CC Vets (17-1)
