Tivy teams fall in hoops play

SAN ANTONIO — Tivy suffered another close loss Friday, falling 30-23 to San Antonio O’Connor in non-district road action. The Lady Antlers (0-3) have lost all three of their early games by a total of 11 points.
Cassidy Harmon had nine points to pace Tivy, followed by Jamie Jackson with five, Riley Dill with four, Amelia Balser and Laurel Pruitt with two each, and Jaida Davis adding a free throw.
Earlier in the week, Tivy dropped a heartbreaker in a 30-28 setback Tuesday at San Antonio Madison — the Lady Antlers’ second straight two-point loss.
Tivy controlled all but one quarter, but the Mavericks capitalized on a 14-5 scoring edge in the third quarter to take the game.
Dill scored eight points to lead the Lady Antlers, followed by Ashlee Zirkel with seven, Ashlynn Way with five, Jackson with three, Harmon and Davis with two each, and Balser with one.
Tivy was scheduled to play at San Antonio Cornerstone Tuesday before hosting San Antonio Brackenridge Friday at 7 p.m. at Antler Gym.
-----
In sub-varsity action last Friday, Tivy’s junior varsity knocked off San Antonio O’Connor, 32-20, for its first victory. Ali Guardiola led the Lady Antlers with eight points, Hailey Hernandez dropped in seven, and My Tran Dang, Desiree Abrigo and Jacie Wright netted four points each. Genesis Nieto scored three points and Kailey Langbein added two more.
Earlier in the week, Tivy fell to host San Antonio Madison, 46-31, on Tuesday. Abrigo scored 10 for the Lady Antlers, Guardiola netted nine, Nieto dropped in eight, and Hailey Hernandez finished with four.
In freshman play, Tivy dropped to 1-1 following a 30-24 setback Friday at San Antonio O’Connor. Genesis Nieto scored 18 points in the contest and Emri Rios added the remaining six points.
-----
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Cornerstone put a damper on Tivy’s 2020-21 season opener by handling the Antlers’ basketball team, 59-48, Friday in the Alamo City.
Quentin Vega fired in 18 points to lead Tivy in the debut of Joseph Davis as head coach. Davis replaced Brian Young, who retired last spring after 23 seasons at the Antlers’ helm. Davis has been within the KISD system for 12 years.
Tivy’s Jaden Frausto scored nine points, Caleb Finekse followed with seven, Hugo Castorena contributed four, Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and Max Kludt netted three each, and Seth Hendricks and Nate Mc-Duffie chipped in two points apiece.
Tivy was scheduled to play at Marble Falls Tuesday and will be back in San Antonio Friday to take on Central Catholic. The Antlers’ first home game is Saturday, Nov. 21 when Killeen Harker Heights comes calling. Varsity tipoff is at 2 p.m.
-----
In season opening sub-varsity action, Tivy’s junior varsity came up on the short end of a 57-53 contest at San Antonio Cornerstone Friday.
There was no freshman game played.
