Lady Antlers take silver at home track meet

The varsity Lady Antlers track and field team took second place in its division at KISD’s Dobbs-Antlers Relays held Thursday, highlighted with three gold medal times.
Millie Howerton began her hurdles events by winning the 100-meter variety in 14.82, and came back for victory in the 300’s in 45.12.
Belia Gomez crossed the line first in the 200 meters (26.29) after taking one of Tivy’s five second places when she ran the 100-meters in 12.49.
Howerton, Gomez, Addie Kincaid and Jazlyn Belamontes added second place to Tivy’s haul when they ran 4:11 in the 4x400, and remaining individual solos were from Kincaid for the 800 (2:26), Hannah Hood in the 1600 (5:33), and MaKayla Foster pole vaulting 10-0.
Allie Finch took third in the 100 hurdles, and places 4-5-6 for points were awarded to Riley Dill in the discus, Ainslee Gilbreath in the 1600, and Syrie Nicolas in shotput.
Tivy scored 92 points to be behind Fredericksburg (245 1/2), but in front of Devine (68), Boerne (58), Uvalde (36), Lampasas (26), Lago Vista (26), SA Antonian (26), Hondo (19), Blanco (18 1/2), and SA Young Women’s Leadership Academy (5).
Tivy teams travel to New Braunfels Wednesday and Thursday, April 12-13 for the 26-5A event to be held at NB Canyon.
JV team scores 103
Tivy’s junior varsity team scored 103 points to finish second behind Fredericksburg.
The JV was paced with four first places and four runnerups.
Firsts went to Tatum Harris in the 100 (13.43), Anna Canty in 100 hurdles (17.70) and the 300’s (52.52), and Leighton Hale long jumping 13-9.
Second place relays were the 4x100 relay (53.77) of Gabriela Lara, Harris, Rowen Garcia and Jessiah Garcia , and the same four in the 4x200 (1:54).
Individual seconds came from Hale in triple jump (30-10), and Emma Clayton pole vaulting 8-0.
Places 4-5-6 came from efforts by Avionna Garcia, Mia Rodriguez, Clayton, Harris and Blazie Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.