Tivy grad helps UT win big

AUSTIN – Former Lady Antler Savannah Foster is still living the dream of achieving great things all while juggling a schedule as a collegiate athlete, and working towards a career in the medical field.
Foster, Tivy Class of 2020, just wrapped up her junior year at the University of Texas at Austin where she helped UT’s rowing teams win the Big 12 Championship Regatta which qualified the team to the NCAA National Regatta that was held in Pennsauken, New Jersey May 26-28. Big 12 competition took place at Austin’s Walter E. Long Lake.
There are five Big-12 teams that have NCAA Division I rowing programs, and there were two other schools from the Southeastern Conference who competed as Big 12 affiliates at the Austin-based action.
Standings were Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Kansas, and West Virginia.
Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, and only a smaller portion of the 60-member team traveling to New Jersey for nationals Foster was not among the group that headed East.
Knowing she was part of UT’s conference title effort suffices for now, but Foster indicated that along with medical school plans she is excited about her possible future rowing prospects.
“This year’s Big-12 Championship was the eighth consecutive conference title for UT, and the school has totaled 12 victories in the past 14 years. UT-Austin is also a two-time NCAA national champion in 2021 and 2022,” said Foster.
Foster and her four teammates competed in sweeping which consists of four rowers and a coxswain. Rowers in sweeping have only a single oar. Sculling is the other category for rowing, and rowers use an oar on both sides of their boat. There are also divisions where a boat can contain eight rowers plus the coxswain.
Regattas comprise eight races, all of which UT teams swept at Lake Walter E. Long.
Not that Foster harbored aspirations of continuing athletics, much less competitive rowing in college, once she left Tivy.
“At Tivy I was on the varsity tennis and varsity track teams all four years. I also played basketball up until my sophomore year. Track and tennis were my favorites, and I believe they each taught me valuable lessons that I have carried onto my collegiate athletic career,” Foster said.
“After graduating from Tivy, I was not planning on continuing my athletic career, and aimed to solely pursue academics. However, after my first semester at UT-Austin, I realized how much I missed competing, and working out with a group of like-minded individuals. I soon discovered a post on social media regarding “Walk-on Tryouts” for the NCAA Division-I Women’s Rowing Team, and I became interested in learning more about the sport of rowing,” said Foster.
“I attended the first informational meeting, and was immediately hooked. From there, I progressed through several weeks of try-outs and the rest is history. I have absolutely loved learning about this unique sport, and challenging myself to become a better athlete and teammate every day,” Foster said.
“Rowing is a demanding full-body sport that requires endurance and great lower-body strength. When we are not physically in the boats, we train on stationary machines. We also lift weights, run, and do an intense amount of core exercises and body-weight squats,” said Foster.
“We also practice two times a day, six days a week, totaling about 20 hours a week. Our practices take place at the Texas Rowing Boathouse on Lady Bird Lake in Austin. We also have an indoor practice facility on campus and utilize the weight room located in Darrell K. Royal Football Stadium,” Foster said.
Foster has now been part of the Texas Rowing Team since the spring of her freshman year, a total of two and a half years. Her workout efforts helped break the mold usually reserved for rowers with her physical stature.
“I am currently a rower. However, considering that I am about 5 ft. 5 in., I initially began as a coxswain the first semester that I walked onto the team. While being a coxswain was a great experience, I always knew I wanted to be a rower. After conversing with the coaching staff and putting in many hours of hard work over the summer to gain strength and endurance, I returned for my sophomore year as a rower, despite being considerably shorter than many of my teammates. The strength that I gained with training has allowed me to become competitive against the other rowers who have physical advantages over me,” said Foster.
“A rowing team consists of rowers and coxswains. Rowers are the ‘muscle’ behind the boat and are typically 5-8 and taller. Coxswains, on the other hand, are the ‘brains’ behind the operation and are typically 5-4 and shorter. As a rower, the athlete trains extensively to build strength and endurance since the races are 2,000 meters long. Coxswains not only steer the boat down the race course, but most importantly, they make calls through their microphone that include technical advice, data regarding our time and split averages, rhythm calls, our position with respect to our competitors on the race course, and motivating calls that encourage the rowers to push past their physical limits,” Foster said.
Along with lessons learned from her coaches at Tivy, Foster cites parents Shane and Mirelle Foster for positive reinforcement.
“My biggest role models are definitely my parents. They have always exemplified the importance of hard work and determination while constantly supporting me in all of my endeavors. I am constantly inspired by my mother as I follow her path of becoming a physician, and I have learned so many great life lessons from the years that my father coached me in youth sports, and encouraged me to reach my athletic goals. I truly would not be where I am today without their love and support,” Foster said.
“Additionally, my high school coaches, Kirk Kniffen and Kevin Pope, always pushed me to become a better tennis player and runner. I learned many valuable lessons while competing for them, and truly valued their passion and commitment to making me a better athlete. I think back fondly on my high school athletic career, and have Coach Kniffen and Coach Pope to thank for instilling a love of competition in me,” said Foster.
Foster will be entering her senior year next fall, pursuing an Honors Psychology B.S. degree on the Pre-Med track.
“I am currently in the process of applying to medical school. I plan to attend medical school and become a physician following my graduation from UT Austin, but I am definitely open to pursuing rowing beyond UT if the opportunity arises. On the Olympic team there are two divisions, Lightweight and Open-Heavyweight. I would consider trying out for the lightweight division after graduation,” said Foster.
