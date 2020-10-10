Hawks rout St. Augustine 58-12

Our Lady of the Hills failed to go the distance for the third time this season in a football game, but the Hawks can be forgiven since they have also won all three contests, the latest coming Friday in their 58-12 over Laredo St. Augustine.
The win pushes OLH to 3-0 and 2-0 in TAPPS District 5-Division-II 6-man competitors. The Hawks have won all their outings by virtue of the 45-point “mercy” rule.
OLH led 23-0 after the first quarter, 46-12 at half, and closed out the game early in the third.
“This was a strange game for us in a couple of ways. Laredo was playing their first game in school history, so we didn’t know what to expect from them,” said OLH head coach Chris Ramirez. “We didn’t have any film on them, nor did we really know what to expect from them personnel-wise. Additionally, the 6 p.m. start kicked off at the heat of the day. It took us a bit to find our rhythm and once we did our defense played exceptionally well.”
“We had three interceptions and recovered a fumble for a score. We swarmed to the ball well and once we became familiar with their formations, we did a great job of shutting down passing lanes. Our pressure in the backfield was key to our success,” said Ramirez. “Offensively, we moved the ball well, via rush or pass. I need to compliment our team speed. We look fast and play fast and that makes for some fun football. We will take advantage of this upcoming bye week to implement some new packages and continue polishing the areas we need to improve on. I’m proud of the team and glad to pick up another district win."
Leading the offense was a quarterbacking duo of Kolten Kitchens and Luke Martinez, who combined to complete seven of 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Kitchens was five for seven for 71 yards and two scores, while Martinez went two for three for 37 yards, one TD and a one point after conversion.
Receiving corps honors were shared by Chandler Harris with one catch for 37 yards and 1 touchdown; Cade Crawley hauling in one for an eight yard score plus the PAT reception and Julian Garza catching one for 14 yards and a score.
The rushing attack was spearheaded by Matthew Romero with 23 yards on three carries and a score, Clayton Gillen scoring from eight yards out with one carry, and Kitchens rushing four times for 63 yards. Defensive scores came when Romero recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Kitchens returned a pick-six 25 yards to the endzone. Michael Chapman rushed for one extra point and Stephen Grocki split the uprights five times, while adding an 11-yard field goal to end the game.
OLH will be back at Hawks Field to host San Antonio Castle Hills on Friday, Oct. 23. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.