Lady Antlers take gold, Antlers silver at Llano meet

LLANO – For the second straight race, Tivy’s Gold girls’ team brought home a championship when they claimed the top spot at Llano’s Late Season Cross Country Invitational held Monday, Oct. 12.
Hannah Aspinall ran 12:56, Kendyl Turner came across in 13:05, Carolyn Bond timed 13:21, Alyssa Pena recorded 13:31, and Avery Freeman posted 13:39 as all five girls placed 2-3-4-6-8 out of 56 racers that competed at two miles.
Team points are based on a school’s top five finishers, but Tivy did have four more Gold members in the top 20, led by ninth place Mackenzie Caraway (3:46), Leah Neal in 10th (1:52), Ximena Tinajero at 13th (14:01), and Paige Davis finishing 20th (14:28).
Gold had 23 points to easily top second place Comfort’s 64, with Boerne (79), Llano (135), Blanco (137), Canyon Lake (138), and Tivy Blue (156) comprising the remainder of teams with a full slate of runners.
For Tivy’s Blue team, scoring was accomplished by Gabby Watts in 27th with 15:13, Amber Gonzalez 28th in 15:20, Avery Malinak 31st and 15:43, Heather Garred 34th at 16:01, and Gibson Dearing placing 36th in 16:37.
Antlers take silver
Tivy’s Gold Antlers were second as a team, but boasted first place individual Ethan Wrase who ran 18:16 to beat another 56 athletes across the finish line at the completion of three miles.
Aaron Barefoot was ninth with this time of 19:14, and Cesar Fierro was also in the top 10 at 10th with 19:16.
Remaining scoring runners for Gold were Josh Clayton going 11th (19:20) and Axel Cisneros at 15th with 19:41. Jonathan Barkley (18th, 19:44), and Angel Aguilar (20th, 20:05) were in the top 20.
Team scores showed Boerne with 38, followed by Tivy Gold’s 46, Canyon Lake 85, Llano 108, Ingram 111, Tivy Blue 129.
Pointing for Tivy Blue was top 20 placer Jesus Sandoval who was 17th and with 19:43, followed in by Jesus Guzman (25th, 20:43), Canon Jalowy (28th, 21:07), Grayson Robinson (29th, 21:09), and Santana Flores (30th, 21:11).
