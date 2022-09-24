Lady Antlers down Seguin, fall to SV

The Lady Antlers halted their two-match slide Friday when they defeated visiting Seguin in a critical District 26-5A volleyball contest, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23, to stay in the thick of the race with their second win in league action.
Tivy (14-17, 2-3 after the victory) led 24-23 in the first set before a service error gave control to Seguin, which fell behind 25-24 when Karlyn Dyal laid down one of her 14 kills. Dyal then stepped to the service line and pointed Tivy for the win.
Seguin led only once, 4-3, in the second set that also saw four early stalemates.
Taylor Kubacak was responsible for the final tie, 4-4, with a kill that set Emma Miller up at the service line, where Miller eked Tivy ahead 7-4. Kubacak finished with 18 kills.
Kubacak was at the line deep in the set and served three points that upped Tivy’s lead to 24-18, and the Lady Antlers got the win courtesy of a service error by Seguin.
Another Kubacak kill in set three, accompanied by her three service points, put Tivy ahead 19-13. Seguin scrapped, however, to close within 24-22 with one of its own kill shots. The Matadors notched another point and forced volleyball overtime at 24-23 before another Seguin serving error resulted in Tivy’s win.
“It was good to get a win. I think the girls came together and played well enough to win. We were able to overcome our unforced error,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “We just have to keep growing as a team. Our kids are working really hard. We just have to be patient and get consistent. This team is going to keep battling and fight the good fight."
Kubacak’s 18 kills were part of a triple-double for the junior outside hitter who also finished with 12 digs and 10 assists. Dyal posted double-doubles with her 14 kills and 13 assists.
Earlier in the week, District 26-5A frontrunner Smithson Valley handed Tivy a setback in district volleyball Tuesday when the Rangers defeated the Lady Antlers 25-14, 25-20, 25-12.
Taylor Kubacak (10 kills), Karlyn Dyal (4 aces), Madellyn Fiedler (13 assists), and Stella Hendricks (12 digs) were team leaders in those respective categories.
The most blocks were shared with one each from Reelyn Andreas, Kubacak, and Hendricks.
Tivy’s district record went to 1-3 while Smithson Valley remained unbeaten at 4-0.
Tivy will travel to San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday, and hosts Boerne Champion Friday to close out the first half of district matches. The match against Champion is promoted as TFND Night and first serve is at 6:30 p.m.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Sep. 23
Tivy over Seguin 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 18, Karlyn Dyal 14, Stella Hendricks 8, Allie Finch 2;
Aces Hattie Ahrens 3, Hendricks 1, Kubacak 1, Madellyn Fiedler 1; Assists: - Fiedler 16, Dyal 13, Kubacak 10, Emma Miller 2; Blocks: Allie Finch 3, Kubacak 1, Judah Davis 1; Digs: Miller 16, Kubacak 12, Hendricks 10, Dyal 5, Finch 4, Reelyn Andreas 3, Fiedler 3, Davis 2, Grace Copeland 1
Overall Record: 13-17
District Record: 2-3
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 20
Smithson Valley over Tivy 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 10, Stella Hendricks 6, Karlyn Dyal 4, Judah Davis 3, Reelyn Andreas 3, Allie Finch 1; Aces: Dyal 4, Hendricks 3; Assists: Madellyn Fiedler 13, Dyal 10, Kubacak 3; Blocks: Andreas 1, Hendricks 1, Kubacak 1; Digs: Hendricks 12, Dyal 11, Fiedler 9, Emma Miller 8, Kubacak 8, Andreas 3, Davis 3, Finch 1
Record: Tivy (13-17, 1-3)
Upcoming: Tuesday: at SA Veterans Memorial
Friday: host Champion (TFND Night) 5:15/5:15 & 6:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.