Lady Pirate powerlifters qualify for regionals

CRYSTAL CITY – After their latest competition held at Crystal City on Saturday, 13 of 15 Lady Pirates powerlifters have tentatively qualified for regional, according to Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
“Crystal City was our toughest competition of the season. We finished fourth overall as a team, but bested all the schools in our division. We had PR’s abound, and the girls left everything on the platform,” said Laque.
Regional qualifiers are expected to be announced later in the week.
Currently, Lady Pirates known to be preparing for the next level are Lili Espinoza, Jasmine Carlos, Celeste Cervantes, Chloe Williams, Estasia Wilson, Allyssa Marlowe, Sadie Duran, Clarisa Olvera, Lexi Parsons, Baleigh Arredondo, Mady Steele, Teresa Valadez and Chasity Holt.
