Lady Pirates hold off SA Lee

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates were their own worst enemy at times with a multitude of hitting and serving errors in each set, but they managed straight sets wins over San Antonio Lee Academy’s Wolfpack on Tuesday to get to 3-0 in the District 29-2A volleyball race.
Scores were 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 and Center Point moved to 7-13 overall with its fourth victory in a row.
“I'm happy with the wins, but we will have to play at the top of our game for the next two weeks to end the first round of district on the positive side,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
In set one Center Point handed the Wolfpack 10 points through errors, which allowed Lee to hang around.
After trailing 8-10, Jasmine Pena stepped to the line and served Center Point in front 11-10. Iris Lozano later increased the lead to 19-12, actually starting her serve opportunity by throwing down a kill that broke an 11-11 stalemate. Lozano had five kills to share match honors with Victoria Beckerson.
Beckerson served five points that gave the set to the Lady Pirates.
The second set was dominated by the Lady Pirates from the very beginning, when Kaylee Blackledge served Center Point to a 10-0 lead before the Wolfpack broke serve. Blackledge was top assister with 12.
Center Point reduced its hitting errors, but some of its half dozen allowed Lee to make a mild run and get within 12-6. Kortney Carmouche aced a pair of balls among her six points, which pushed the Lady Pirates' lead to 18-6. Lozano finished at the line where her five consecutive points made for the final. Lozano’s remaining stat totals showed four digs and 10 aces.
There were a dozen errors committed by the Center Point in set three which Lee led by as many as three before Beckerson’s hitting and Pena’s serving resulted in Center Point taking an 7-6 lead which was never given up.
Jasmine Carlos and Pena pieced together serving runs that raised the score to 17-11 and then 22-16. Lozano closed out set three as well.
The Lady Pirates will be on the road Friday night, where they will travel to Johnson City to take on the Lady Eagles in continued loop play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.