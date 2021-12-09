Lady Antlers rebound, overcome SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers dug themselves out of a hole Tuesday and wound up burying San Antonio Veterans Memorial 45-32, which put the Lady Antlers at 2-0 in District 26-5A basketball action.
Tivy found itself trailing 15-4 after the first quarter before turning up the heat against the Lady Patriots over the final three periods when they outscored Veterans 41-17.
“We turned the ball over almost every time down the floor in the first quarter. We tried to do too much, too fast. We finally settled down offensively and stayed aggressive defensively,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy finished with 17 turnovers and forced 11 on the Patriots, as well as harassing to the tune of 20 disruptive deflections.
Riley Dill ended the game with 11 points for Tivy and co-led rebounds with nine. Ashlee Zirkel scored 10 points, also had nine boards, recoded six steals, and dished six assists on offense. Stella Hendricks scored 10 points as well.
Remaining points were from Emma Schumacher with five, Desiree Abrigo with four, Solaya Gorham with three and Amelia Balser with two points. Schumacher was second on the team with four assists, had two steals, and forced another turnover when she drew a charge.
The game marked Tivy’s seventh straight road contest – counting tournaments – and one more is planned to Kyle on Friday when the Lady Antlers (9-6 overall) face Lehman. Tivy is back home Tuesday, Dec. 14 hosting Seguin.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antlers won the junior varsity game 47-33.
Kyra Wheatfall scored 15 points over the final three quarters to pace points.
Reelyn Andreas did a dozen. My Tran Dang recorded seven points. Maddy Fiedler and Hailey Weyand went four each and one apiece were from Kierstin Ortiz and Jacie Wright.
LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – DEC. 7
TIVY 4 17 18 6 (45)
SA VETERANS MEMORIAL 15 4 5 8 (32)
TIVY Stella Hendricks 5-0-0-10, Ashlee Zirkel 5-0-0-10, Riley Dill 4-1-0-11, Emma Schumacher 1-1-0-5, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Solaya Gorham 1-0-1-3
VETERANS Mariah Shanklin 0-3-0-9, Aryanta Cleveland 4-0-1-9, Arianna Gutierrez 2-1-1-8
Savanna Martinez 2-0-0-4, Ja’Niah Lenoir 1-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 21, Veterans 19
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (1), Dill (1); Veterans Shanklin (3), Gutierrez (1)
Assists: Zirkel (6)
Steals: Zirkel (6)
Rebounds: Dill (9), Zirkel (9)
FT’s: Tivy 2-1 (50-percent), Veterans 8-2 (25-percent)
