Lady Spikes claim silver, bronze at district track meet

Hal Peterson Middle School competed in its final track and field meet of the season when it hosted the district meet at Antler Stadium Wednesday, March 29, which landed the Lady Spikes eighth grade team in second place and seventh graders taking third.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The Lady Spikes and Boerne South made the eighth grade competition pretty much a 1-2 race with South scoring 156 points compared to HPMS’ 137.
The remainder of the field had Boerne Voss (84), Boerne North (82), Wimberley Danforth (66 1/2), Fredericksburg (51), La Vernia (34), and Geronimo Navarro (8 1/2).
Gracie Thomas was a five-time first placer by taking the 100 meters (12.93), 200 (26.53), long jump (16-7 1/2), triple jump (32-3 1/2), and handling a leg of the 4x100 relay that posted 52.84.
Lily Gonzalez, Karlynn Way and Eme Evans rounded out the 4x100 team.
Paulina Orta-Mejia ran first in the 800 (2:36), Sylvia Westra took the 100 hurdles (17.73), and Julia Veurink bested all comers in pole vault where she cleared 8-6.
Evans and Gonzalez were second place individuals in their respective races of the 400 (62.90), and 100 hurdles (17.75).
Lauren Cummings, Evans, Orta-Mejia, Lauren Holland, Brooke Bailey, AJ McDonald, Rylan Adams, Addison Romack, Jilian Stebbins, and Ava Campos brought in 4-5-6 place points.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade Lady Spikes closed in on 100 points, but came up just shy with 94 1/2 which placed them behind Boerne South (232), and La Vernia (101).
HPMS was ahead of Boerne Voss (65 1/2), Boerne North (54), Danforth (46), Fredericksburg (14), and Navarro (13).
Summer Fahey and Lani Kincaid were first place finishers, Fahey in the 800 meters (2:32), and Kincaid in pole vault (7-6).
Fahey gave the team second in the 400 (63.98), and the 4x100 (54.38) relay was runnerup behind the legs of Shelbie Cherwinski, Merrick Land, Bayley Boyle, and Layla Hawkins
Thirds were scattered between Boyle in the 100 meters (13.73) and 200 (28.23), Riley Russ in 300 hurdles (54.04), Caylee Torres in shotput (29-4), and the 4x200 consisting of Hawkins, Payton Lewis, Johanna Garcia-Ortiz, and Kincaid.
More points were contributed when Cherwinski, Hattie Gilbreath, Alivia Huffman, Russ, Lyla Farhoudi, Sophia Vargas, Sanaya Garcia, Kenleigh Honeycutt, Kincaid, and Walker Richards finished in 4-5-6 spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.