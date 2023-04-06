Antlers can't hold off Champion

Errors overshadowed Tivy’s superior hitting attack Tuesday, April 4 as the Antlers dropped a 4-2 decision to Boerne Champion when the two sides faced off on Tivy’s home field for their first District 28-2A baseball meeting of the year.
The Antlers committed three miscues that gave the Chargers three unearned runs, including two in the first inning. Tivy, meanwhile, dropped eight hits against the Chargers while starting pitcher Stormy Rhodes scattered five hits in five and one-third innings on the mound.
Rhodes allowed only one earned run, struckout three and walked two.
“Stormy had his best start in three weeks. He had command of his slider, but in two innings when Champion scored we helped. We gave them three runs,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ. “Our hitting was solid. We came out in the first four innings and hit the ball well, even on our outs. The last three innings we were overswinging and trying to do too much, but our kids played hard."
Tivy only managed two hits over its final 11 at bats after the hot start.
Champion’s first two runs came in when erroring a hard hit ground ball translated into a pair of runs before Rhodes forced one fly ball and two grounders that Tivy’s defense handled to get out of the inning.
Tivy cut into Champion’s margin during its half of the first when Kale Lackey led off with a triple and scored off a wild pitch. Eric Tenery and Adan Hernandez singled to place Antlers at the corners with only one out, but a double play ball thwarted efforts to at least tie the score.
With two out in the third, Tivy was able to stalemate Champion 2-2 when Guy Flores was batted in by Hernandez. Flores had singled himself on and advanced to third when Lackey singled. Lackey finished four-for-four with three singles backing up his three-bagger.
Champion’s one earned run recaptured the lead, 3-2, for the Chargers in the fifth following a sacrifice bunt and double. Tivy managed to get Lackey and Tenery to first and second in the bottom of the fifth, but any rally to tie or possibly lead was cut short off a third out strike.
Tivy’s third error of the game equated to Champion’s final non-earned run coming in the sixth.
TIVY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Tuesday, April 4
R H E
TIVY – 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 2 8 3
CHAMPION -- 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 -- 4 5 1
TRIPLE: Kale Lackey
LP: Stormy Rhodes (5 1/3 innings, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 3 K’s, 2 walks)
