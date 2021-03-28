Lady Antlers drop three games

SAN ANTONIO — The start of the second half District 26-5A’s softball schedule began with the Tivy Lady Antlers suffering a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Alamo Heights on Saturday after the Mules managed a one-out walk off double.
Tivy had rallied in the fifth with two runs to go up briefly 4-3 before Heights answered and left Tivy 2-7 for district play and 5-12 overall.
Top of the order batters Jordyn Joy and Amelia Balser had a pair of hits among the eight collected by Tivy. Joy smashed a homer and drove in three runs while Balser added a double and scored twice.
Joy went the distance on the mound, striking out five with no walks, and was on the mark with 79-percent of her throws hitting the strike zone.
On Friday, Tivy was down 5-0 after the first inning in Dripping Springs and eventually fell to the Tigers, 9-2. Shayla Roth led the Lady Antlers’ bats with two of the team’s seven hits. Roth scored one run and drove in another, Hailey Hernandez also had an RBI, and Kenley Tackett scored as well.
Joy pitched six innings with three K’s and scattered 10 Tigers hits.
Earlier in the week, a stellar Tivy effort through four innings was crushed in the fifth and sixth when Boerne Champion powered up its bats, taking the Lady Chargers past the Lady Antlers 15-5 in more district play Tuesday.
Champion blasted four home runs and a pair of doubles in its rally.
Tivy led its I-10 rival 3-0 into the fifth behind a fine pitching performance from freshman Joy, who had allowed only two hits while striking out three. Joy retired the first two Charger batters in the fifth, but Champion strung together six hits after that, including a two-run homer and grand slam. The Chargers sent 14 batters to the plate and Joy gave way to reliever Balser when a two-run double made the score 8-3. Balser forced the third out but not until after the Chargers pushed across two more runs.
Champion put up five more in the sixth.
Joy finished with three strikeouts while allowing eight hits and walking six through 4-2/3 innings of work. Balser allowed four hits, walked three and struck out one.
“Jordyn did a phenomenal job after being out for a couple of weeks with an injury,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said. “Champion just eventually began hitting the ball, and there’s not much you can do about that.”
Tivy managed four hits on the night, led by leadoff batter Gabby Watts with two. Hannah Delgado and Roth each had one.
Watts also scored twice when she came across on a fielders’ choice by Joy in the first inning, then took advantage of a passed ball in the third. Ary Hernandez, on as a courtesy runner, was responsible for a run in the first and sixth frames. Roth managed to score in the fifth.
RBIs were posted by Liana Lopez, Joy and Delgado.
The Lady Antlers were scheduled to host loop rival Veterans Memorial Tuesday and will take on Lehman Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kyle.
