CP's Vela runs well against top competition, takes bronze

Center Point’s senior cross country running sensation Taylor Vela showed why he is a force to be taken seriously to win the individual title at next month’s District 29-2A meet based on how he handled the competition at Tivy’s Antler River Run where he finished third Wednesday
Vela’s Gold Division 5K time was 18:40, besting all but a pair of Smithson Valley Rangers (5A), and prevented SV sweeping the top five spots in the race. Vela’s third place medal is his second such in both Tivy meets hosted at Flat Rock Park. He ran second in August.
Vela eased past all eight Harper runners, and beat all four of Mason’s entries. Harper and Mason are two of the teams that make up Center Point’s district. Along the way, Vela also defeated 13 Class 5A runners, 13 more from 4A, and seven 3A athletes.
Lady Pirates, CPMS
Daphne Lopez ran 15:42 and took 48th in the Girls’ Gold 2-mile race for 4A-and-below schools.
Lopez beat runners from Blanco, Harper, Llano, Uvalde, and Seguin’s JV. Two miles is what Lopez consistently competes at, distance-wise, but in August she did race 5K in Tivy’s first home meet in over a decade and posted 24:47 for 12th.
Payton Montgomery ran 19:12 for 44th in the JV girls’ race.
Christopher Williamson came in sixth in the eighth-grade boys’ race when he finished two miles in 13:33.
Williamson trailed three runners from Fredericksburg and two from Wimberley. He was in front of seven Devine racers, five each from Harper and La Vernia, four from Fredericksburg, three from Wimberley, and two from Uvalde.
