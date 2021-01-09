Hard-luck loss

Head coach Joe Davis made a postgame analogy about Tivy’s latest gutsy effort that came up just short, 68-62, against Alamo Heights when the Antlers hosted the Mules Friday in a District 26-5A contest at Antler Gym.
“Diamonds are made under pressure, olives have to be squeezed to make olive oil, grapes have to be crushed to make wine and seeds have to be covered in the dark before they can grow. These kids are developing and figuring it out and I would not take any other kids to coach,” Davis said.
The fact that Tivy trailed the Mules by as many as 18 points, only to rally to within two with six seconds remaining in the game, is a testament to expectations of never giving up or giving in according to Davis.
“The effort the kids gave represents what this community is all about when it comes to expectations,” Davis said. “Of course, we can still play better and 14 games into the season we can’t use the excuse that we are mostly sophomores. We have been varsity tested, and if we can just keep pounding we’ll have more success.”
It was one of those sophomores who helped manage to keep the Antlers within striking distance in the first half as Jaden Frausto banked four of his game-high seven three-pointers. Frausto’s barrage was a little over half of most of Tivy’s first-half offense, which ended with the Antlers trailing 34-27 after being down by 11 with under three minutes to play. Frausto finished with 20 points, including half a dozen treys.
The Mules used their own pressing style to up their lead to 48-30 at one point in the third quarter and go into fourth period ahead 52-38.
Tivy (3-11, 1-5) struck for three quick baskets of its own from Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, Jackson Johnston and Frausto to begin the final frame and slice its deficit to 52-45 with 6:42 remaining. Hebert-Dwyer recorded 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter while Johnston’s 12 were all in the second half and included eight in the final eight minutes. Frausto’s final long-range field goal made for the seven-point margin.
Hebert-Dwyer supplied all the markers for Tivy after that initial flurry by making a pair of threes, sinking a trio of free throws, and supplying his final field goal with six ticks on the clock to cut the Antlers’ deficit to 64-62. The Mules took advantage of a technical foul against Tivy and made both charity attempts with under three seconds on the clock, and another couple of free throws went in with under two seconds left to account for the final score.
In addition to the heroics of its big three scorers, Tivy also got contributions from Caleb Fineske with four points, Max Kludt and Quentin Vega with two each, and Jake Layton with one.
Tivy will host San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday and is at home again Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game with Kyle Lehman.
-----
In sub-varsity play, Tivy’s JV won a tight 59-58 thriller against Alamo Heights Friday in District 26-5A action at Antler Gym. Tivy’s Mason Carlile led the way with 19 points and Mekhi Frazier dropped in 12.
In freshmen play, Tivy fell 56-36 to Alamo Heights Friday at Antler Gym. Brandon Ramirez led the Antlers with 13 points.
