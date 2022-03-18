Lady Pirates take second place at state powerlifting meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – After all the bars were racked and weights totaled, Center Point left the Girls’ State Powerlifting Meet with 2022 runner-up honors when competition was completed Wednesday at the American Bank Center.
In addition to the team’s accomplishment, Allyssa Marlowe defended her state title, winning on her last-ever lift.
“Allyssa, ranked number two, like last year had to come from behind and win the title on her last deadlift. She defended her state title with a total of 1,850,” said head coach Mario Laque.
Chastity Holt also brought home gold, and Teresa Valadez placed second.
“Chasity returned to the state meet after missing the last two years because of injury. Teresa had three personal records in her best meet of her career,” said Laque.
“The girls’ efforts were enough for us to bring home the runners up title again for the second consecutive year. In the last four years we have two second place trophies and one state championship in our dossier,” said Laque.
“I remember teaching this group of ladies how to lift as eighth graders. To see how much they've matured and how much they've grown as student athletes and young ladies is absolutely amazing. I'm so proud of them. But now it's time for these girls to close the chapter on their lifting careers, and move on to bigger and better things which I know they will achieve,” Laque said.
