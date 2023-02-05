Antlers split on the week in loop play

NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Canyon Cougars slipped one goal past Antlers defenders and made it stand up for a 1-0 win over Tivy in District 26-5A boys’ soccer played Saturday due to weather conditions that caused schedule shuffling due to the winter storm.
Cris Tienda had seven saves during the match that was scoreless at half.
“The guys played really hard, but we just had too many passing errors. We had several chances right in front of goal and hit them right at the keeper. We learned a lot about some things we need to do better,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
Earlier in the week, the Antlers picked up their initial District 26-5A soccer win Friday when they held Seguin scoreless during a 4-0 Tivy victory.
Tivy scored twice in each half, and was goal-fronted by Bhodey Miller who ended the game with two.
Daniel Lopez and Ian Jacome each added one goal.
Miller also had two assists while Fern Manzano and Kavon Casillas helped once each.
Cris Tienda had two saves.
The Antlers are back on the road Friday at San Antonio Wagner.
