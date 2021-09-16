Lady Antlers rolling in district at 5-0 with win over Buda

BUDA – Tivy was taken to five sets by Buda Johnson before emerging victorious in more District 26-5A volleyball action on Tuesday night in road game action.
The Lady Antlers and Lady Jaguars played out scores that went 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12 in order for Tivy to earn its fifth district win against no losses. The Lady Antlers raised their overall mark to 20-8.
Ally Scheidle pounded 33 kills, had 24 digs and a pair of aces to lead another great team effort.
Taylor Kubacak put up 25 assists, managed 15 digs, aced five serves and had six kills. Karlyn Dyal was led in assists at 28, had 12 digs, made a kill and served two aces. Hailey Davis blocked five hits, rang up nine kills, had seven digs and recorded an ace. Tyler Elkins posted at team-high 24 digs and doled out three assists.
Other kill shots came from Stella Hendricks with seven and Grace Copeland with one. Hendricks also made three digs. Emma Miller was solid with 17 digs and served three aces. Allie Finch made one block. Grace Copeland chipped in four digs.
The Lady Antlers will continue district play on Friday night at Antler Gym, where they will host New Braunfels Canyon.
