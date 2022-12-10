Lady Hawks lose 'battle of the birds'

In a battle of the birds, the Lady Roadrunners raced past the Lady Hawks 39-13 when OLH hosted Austin Waldorf in TAPPS 5-2A basketball action Friday night at Cailloux Gym.
OLH (0-5, 0-2) was led by four points apiece from Tania Angel and Maya Mein. Sophie Mein and Escandra Esparaza each contributed two points, while Taylor Bloom sank a free throw.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Hawks put up its best defensive performance of the season in its TAPPS District 5-2A basketball opener with Round Rock Concordia on Tuesday, but Concordia’s first quarter proved to be the difference in taking down the Lady Hawks 20-12.
OLH overcame a scoreless first period and limited Concordia to 10 points over the final three quarters.
Maya Mein and Tania Angel each had five points for OLH (0-4,0-1) and JoJo Arredondo put in two.
OLH LADY HAWKS v AUSTIN WALDORF
Friday, Dec. 9
Waldorf 39, OLH 13
OLH – 2 4 2 5 -- 13
Waldorf -- 15 7 8 9 -- 39
OLH -- Maya Mein 1-0-2-4, Tania Angel 2-0-0-4, Sophie Mein 1-0-0-2, Escandra Esparza 1-0-0-2, Taylor Bloom 0-0-1-1
WALDORF – Jayda 5-0-5-15, Addison 1-2-1-9, Harper 2-0-0-4, Alba 2-0-0-4, Marcela 1-0-1-3, Jones 1-0-0-2, Evans 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Waldorf 22, OLH 6
Free Throws: OLH – 3 of 6 (50-percent); Waldorf – 7 of 12 (58.3-percent)
3-pointers: Waldorf – Addison (2)
OLH LADY HAWKS v ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Concordia 20, OLH 12
OLH – 0 7 3 2 -- 12
Concordia -- 10 0 7 3 -- 20
OLH -- Maya Mein 2-0-1-5, Tania Angel 1-1-0-5, JoJo Arredondo 1-0-0-2
CONCORDIA – Abi Pelley 1-2-0-8, Trinity Pate 1-1-0-5, Jordan Emmerson 0-1-0-3, Presley Stall 1-0-0-2, Harley Jennings 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Concordia 10, OLH 7
Free Throws: OLH – 1 of 4 (25-percent); Concordia – 0 of 4 (0-percent)
3-pointers: OLH – Angel (1); Concordia – Pelley (2), Emmerson (1)
