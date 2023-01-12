OLH edged 4-3 in loop play

OLH competed hard before suffering its second consecutive one-goal defeat at the hands of another District 4 D-III opponent when San Antonio Atonement Academy beat OLH 4-3 Monday, Jan. 9 at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
Edgar Rodelo, Danek Garcia and Cris Angel scored for the Hawks.
OLH lost its district opener 3-2 to Corpus Christi John Paul-II, also at KSC.
Home games remaining on the schedule are with San Antonio Holy Cross, Schertz John Paul-II, and Boerne Geneva, while road games will be at Corpus Christi Incarnate Word and New Braunfels Christian.
