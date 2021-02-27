Tigers rough up Tivy

Dripping Springs showed why it is District 26-5A’s frontrunner in girls’ soccer when the Tigers clawed Tivy, 5-0, Saturday afternoon underneath gray skies and mist at Antler Stadium.
Tivy (8-8-3, 1-6-2) fired just two shots on goal in the match where most of the action occurred on the Lady Antlers’ end of the field as evidenced in the form of 13 shots that were saved by Tivy goalies Megan Urbina and Ashlee Zirkel. Zirkel had the bulk of those with nine.
Zoe Pelton and Malia Kniffen attempted shots for Tivy.
The Tigers did most of their damage in the first half, staking themselves to a 4-0 lead by the break. Two goals came within the first 11 minutes of action and again during the half’s final 12 ticks. Another score was dealt 25 minutes into the second half. One of the Tigers’ goals was from a penalty kick.
“Dripping Springs is leading the district and has some experienced varsity players,” Tivy coach Shannon Sletten said. The Tigers carry 12 seniors on their roster compared to 15 roster players for Tivy that are either sophomores or freshmen.
“It’s still disappointing. No one likes to lose,” Sletten said. “We have to get to a point where we are consistently scoring again and be initiating instead of reacting. We had moments of clarity, but we need to piece together more consistent actions.”
A day earlier, the Lady Antlers dropped a close 1-0 decision to Kyle Lehman in more district action Friday at Antler Stadium.
Tivy recorded seven shots on goal and Urbina notched nine saves in the match.
“Our game was very back and forth, very exciting and ultimately heartbreaking. Lehman scored in the final 10 minutes of the match,” Sletten said.
The Lady Antlers were scheduled to play at Seguin in more district action Tuesday before taking Friday off.
-----
In boys’ soccer action, Tivy came up short against Kyle Lehman, 2-0, in District 26-5A road action Friday. The Antlers trailed 1-0 for the majority of the match before Lehman nudged in another goal with three minutes left.
Earlier in the week, Tivy broke into the win column by shutting out San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 3-0, in district action Tuesday in Kerrville.
Will Robinson, Fernando Manzano and Roger Arizola were goal getters for the Antlers, and Ricardo Rangel notched a pair of assists.
Josh Shantz turned back four Patriot shots on goal, and Tivy scored two goals in the first half and another in the second.
Tuesday’s win came a day after the Antlers suffered their own shutout in a 4-0 loss at Dripping Springs Monday, a game that was made up after the previous week’s weather delays.
Tivy (2-7-1, 4-8-3 overall) was scheduled to host Seguin in more district action Tuesday before taking Friday off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.