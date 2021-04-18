Johnson, Canyon top Tivy

Tivy stemmed the tide for a while before the dam broke in a 16-4 District 26-5A loss to New Braunfels Canyon Friday in District 26-5A action at Lady Antler Field.
The Lady Antlers rallied from behind to trail 7-4 at the end of two innings after the visiting Lady Cougars rolled to an early 7-1 lead on the strength of one of their three homers, including a second-inning grand slam. Canyon bats also cleared the fence in the third and fourth frames to total seven of the team’s runs on the night.
Four of Tivy’s seven hits came in the first couple of innings. Amelia Balser doubled and Ragen Shafer singled in the opening frame to get the Lady Antlers their initial run, which was scored by Millie Howerton. Howerton, on as a courtesy runner for Balser, advanced to third when Jordyn Joy got a hit and later came home off Shafer’s hit. Howerton scored twice in the game.
Joy led Tivy with three hits, Balser wound up with two, and Shafer and Hannah Delgado managed one apiece as the No. 2-3-4-5 batters in Tivy’s order. The same four were responsible for one RBI each.
After Canyon’s four-bagger gave the Cougars a four-run cushion, Tivy parlayed a walk and three consecutive singles into three runs scored by Ary Hernandez, Gabby Watts and Howerton. Hernandez walked and scored when Balser collected her second hit. Watts was on with a fielder’s choice and came home when Joy connected, and Howerton scored the final run for Tivy when Delgado singled her in with two out in the second.
All-in-all, Tivy matched Canyon’s parade of batters through the first couple of innings by sending six and eight to the plate, respectively. Unfortunately, the Lady Antlers only had 10 more stabs with the bat from innings three to five. The Cougars sent up eight in the first, nine in the second, 10 in the third, seven in the fourth and six in the fifth to test a pair of Tivy pitchers that included starter Balser and reliever Joy.
Balser lasted 2-2/3 innings and was victimized by two of Canyon’s home runs. She struck out one and allowed five hits. Joy gave up six hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Compounding Canyon’s long ball proficiency was that Tivy also committed seven errors.
“There is a very small room for errors against teams like Canyon,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said.
Earlier in the week, Tivy led 9-5 after five innings in its loop matchup at Buda Johnson Tuesday, but the Jaguars rallied down the stretch to take a 12-11 come-from-behind victory after pushing across an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Lady Antlers’ 10 hits, including homers by Balser and Shayla Roth, were offset by six errors. Only two of Johnson’s runs were earned.
Shafer led Tivy with three hits and shared RBI honors with Roth after both drove in three runs.
Balser finished with two hits, and Watts, Joy, Delgado, Olivia Ortiz and Roth rapped one hit each.
Ortiz and Delgado batted in a pair of runs apiece and Balser had the remaining RBI. Balser scored three runs, followed by Delgado and Ortiz with two each. Watts, Hernandez, Roth and Hailey Hernandez all scored solo runs.
Joy went six innings in her start and struck out seven while scattering 11 hits and allowing just two earned runs. Balser threw less than an inning and managed a strikeout.
Tivy, 2-12 in district play and 5-17 overall, is scheduled to play at loop rival Boerne Champion Tuesday before capping its 2021 season Friday at home against 26-5A rival Dripping Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.