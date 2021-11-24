Lady Pirates struggle against Canyon

BARKSDALE – Center Point fell to Nueces Canyon 55-17 in non-district basketball and dropped to 1-2 with the loss on Monday.
Cheyenne Avant popped in a pair of three-pointers and led the Lady Pirates with six points.
Toree Beckerson managed five, all coming in the fourth quarter. Kortney Carmouche scored four and Kahly Mendoza had the other two points for the Lady Pirates.
Nueces Canyon tallied 21 points with seven three-point buckets. Both teams shot a combined 50-percent off 16 free throws, where Center Point made four of nine and the Panthers were four of seven.
Center Point hosts Comfort on Monday and travels to Llano on Friday, Dec. 3
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v NUECES CANYON – NOV. 23
CENTER POINT 4 2 4 7 (17)
NUECES CANYON 18 14 7 16 (55)
CP Cheyenne Avant 0-2-0-6, Toree Beckerson 0-1-2-5, Kortney Carmouche 1-0-2-4, Kahly Mendoza 1-0-0-2,
NUECES CANYON Taylor 6-0-1-13, Childs 5-0-0-10, Collins 0-3-0-9, Sanchez 0-3-0-9, Karney 0-1-0-3, Meredith 1-0-1-3, Pannell 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Nueces Canyon 32, Center Point 6
3 Pointers: CP Avant (2), Beckerson (1); Nueces Canyon Collins (3), Sanchez (3), Karney (1)
FT’s: CP 9-4 (44.4-percent), Nueces Canyon 7-4 (57.1-percent)
