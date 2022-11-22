Pirates rebound with second half win over Nueces Canyon

The Pirates broke open a tight Monday afternoon contest when they went on a 13-6 tear in the fourth quarter, leading to a 41-37 win over Nueces Canyon in non-district boys’ basketball action in Center Point.
Until the Pirates’ run, the Panthers owned scoreboard to the tune of 16-14 at halftime, and 31-28 after three frames.
“It had been back and forth, but we got much more aggressive on defense in the fourth quarter by putting more pressure up top and not allowing Nueces Canyon to get easy inside baskets,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
“Number 24 (Nate Carabajal) is their guy and we stopped him in the fourth,” King said. Carabal ended with 14 points, but none in the final eight minutes.
Offensively for the Pirates (2-1), Derrick Dominguez and Nick Davidson came alive in the second half and fourth period.
Dominguez scored 19 of his game high 29 after intermission and finished with six three-pointers. Davidson had six of his eight in the same side, including four in the fourth.
Jose Gallegos and Gabe Ceniceros added in two points apiece.
CENTER POINT PIRATES BOXSCORE
Center Point 41, Nueces Canyon 37
CP-- 10 4 14 13 -- 41
NC-- 9 7 15 6 -- 37
CENTER POINT – Derrick Dominguez 4-6-3-29, Nick Davidson 4-0-0-8, Jose Galleghos 1-0-0-2, Gabe Ceniceros 1-0-0-2
NUECES CANYON -- Nate Carabajal 6-0-2-14, Ethan Houndorf 6-0-0-12, Diego Galva 3-0-0-6, Thaleia Roller 0-1-0-3, Charlie Perez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Nueces Canyon 16, Center Point 14
Free Throws: Center Point -- 3 of 12 (25-percent); Nueces Canyon -- 2 of 16 (14.2-percent)
3-pointers: CP – Dominguez (6) NC– Roller (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.