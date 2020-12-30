OLH, Center Point teams come up short

Soot was still in the system and rust was evident when Our Lady of the Hills hosted a twinbill of non-district basketball games Tuesday at Cailloux Gym, with the Hawks losing both by one point.
In an afternoon affair, OLH was nudged 40-39 by Fredericksburg Heritage, and Laredo St Augustine took a 51-50 overtime decision earlier in the day.
“Both Laredo and Heritage are well coached and ranked teams in their respective divisions,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “If we learn and show progress against these kind of teams, we’ll be battle tested for our district games.”
Against Heritage, the Hawks committed 18 turnovers to bookend 17 giveaways against St. Augustine. In both instances OLH watched narrow leads evaporate into slim setbacks.
OLH controlled the scoreboard after one half of action against Heritage, 21-18, before the Eagles struck for three consecutive field goals over the final 1:11 of the third quarter to go up 31-29 as the final period tipped off.
Sam Ibarra knotted things 31-31 and sank a pair of free throws that had the Hawks up 39-37 with 3:02 left to play, but Heritage also made a couple of charity shots and converted a late turnover into a layup to seal the win.
Ibarra led OLH with 17 points against Heritage, had 22 in the game with St. Augustine, and was seven of nine on three-point attempts for the day.
Complimenting Sam Ibarra’s point production versus Heritage were Schultz with 11, Cade Crawley with four, Dalton Herndon with three, and Austin McDorman and Michael Barraza with two each. Ibarra also made three steals, Herndon had a block, and Schultz led assists with two and rebounds at 13, including nine defensive boards.
“Losing the games overshadowed the improvements we made, especially considering being off the court as long as we were, but now we have to move forward and focus on not turning the ball over, playing collectively better defense and become more patient offensively,” Ramirez said. “And decision making is the biggest thing we need to improve on.”
With 5:51 remaining against St. Augustine, OLH led 40-39 before falling behind 42-40 at the 3:44 mark, but the Hawks ended regulation tied at 42-42 when Daniel Schultz put in a bucket. In OT, Sam Ibarra hit a trey and three free throws when he was fouled from beyond the arc. His three-pointer gave OLH a 45-44 lead, and a Schultz bucket tied the contest 47-47 after St. Augustine had eked in front by two.
Behind Sam Ibarra’s effort with St. Augustine came Chandler Harris with eight points, Crawley with seven, Herndon with six, Schultz with five and James Ibarra with two. Crawley was the top rebounder with three, while Schultz led three categories by blocking two shots, assisting twice and getting half a dozen rebounds.
OLH (4-4) travels to San Antonio Legacy on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and is at Cailloux Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 8 to host Schertz John Paul II.
-----
JOHNSON CITY – Center Point dropped a 36-24 decision at Johnson City in the start of District 29-2A basketball Tuesday.
The Pirates (0-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Nick Zuercher with eight points. Derrick Dominguez chipped in five points for Center Point, Alvarao Bustamante netted four, Christian Martinez scored three, and Clay Vincent and Logan Burley each finished with two points.
Zuercher accounted for the bulk of Center Point’s 29 rebounds with nine boards, and Bustamante and Martinez followed with six and five rebounds, respectively.
The Pirates host Harper in more district action Friday, Jan. 1 with varsity tip set for 8 p.m.
-----
In girls’ hoops action, Center Point fell to 0-2 in District 29-2A play after coming out on the wrong end of a 52-25 score at Johnson City Tuesday.
Center Point’s Kortney Carmouche scored 18 points in 18 minutes of playing time and blocked one shot while also hauling in seven rebounds. Hailey Rayburn rebounded eight boards and dropped in three points, and other points came form Jasmine Carlos with two and one each from Victoria Beckerson and Tanya Macklin.
Beckerson recorded five steals and Destiny Johnson had three.
The Lady Pirates (0-7, 0-2) host Harper at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 in more district action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.