Lady Antlers edge Champion in five-set game, look to playoffs

BOERNE – Tivy and Boerne Champion were mathematically tied for third place when the two rivals met Tuesday in the District 26-5A volleyball finale, but the Lady Antlers eliminated any complexities for playoff seeding by defeating Champion 3-2.
Scores went 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 10-25, 15-13 and secured Tivy’s sweep over the Chargers to finish district with a 9-5 record. The Lady Antlers moved to 21-19 overall with their third straight match win, and fifth in six outings. Champion winds up fourth.
Tivy will play the winner of Liberty Hill v Cedar Park in bi-district. Those teams face off Friday in a match to determine second and third place from District 25-5A and playoff matchup will be released as soon as possible, according to Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Taylor Kubacak posted a monster match against the Chargers in her double-double effort that included 20 Kills and 26 Digs that were added to her six assists and an ace.
Maddy Fiedler also doubled in assists with 25. Karlyn Dyal and Stella Hendricks ended with 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Dyal was in for 15 assists, and Hendricks topped aces with two.
Emma Miller tag-teamed with Kubacak in the digs department by coming away with 21, while Hendricks wound up having 17.
Allie Finch blocked three shots.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Tivy over Boerne Champion 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 10-25, 15-13
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 20, Karlyn Dyal 14, Stella Hendricks 10, Reelyn Andreas 5; Aces: Dyal 4, Hendricks 2, Maddy FIedler 1, Kubacak 1, Emma Miller 1, Judah Davis 1; Assists: - Fiedler 25, Dyal 15, Allie FInch 1; Blocks: Finch 3, Hendricks 2, Andreas 1; Digs: Kubacak 26, Miller 21, Hendricks 17, Davis 11, Dyal 8, Fiedler 6, Andreas 3, FInch 2, Hattie Ahrens 1
