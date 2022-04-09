OLH competes well at state tennis tourney

WACO – Akemi Gutierrez and Thania Gutierrez represented Our Lady of the Hills well at the TAPPS 3A State Tennis Championships where they finished third in girls’ doubles.
The sister act won in the first round 6-3, 6-2, and captured their second round match 6-4, 6-3 which advanced them into the semifinals where they lost 6-4, 6-3.
Corbyn Loftin and Angelina Rivas also played girls’ doubles, and lost 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.
Kendra Werlein qualified in girls’ singles, and lost in the first round 6-0, 6-1.
Hayden Juenke and Francis Arredondo lost in the first round of boys’ doubles 6-0, 6-1.
