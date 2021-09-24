Lady Spikes crush Medina Valley

Hal Paterson Middle School volleyballers swept Medina Valley on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team won in Castroville in straight sets, 25-22, 25-22.
Serving points were led by Addie Kincaid with 10, and Leighton Hale and Anna Canty with seven apiece. Kincaid, and Hale had seven aces among their totals. Kincaid was good for two kills, four assists, and five digs for the evening.
Hale was also atop the leader board with six kills. Canty’s entire effort showed up with four aces, two kills, three assist and four digs.
Digs honors went to Avery Earl at seven, more points were served by Rowen Garcia, Maddie Stueber, and Ryleigh Barney. Getting in an additional dig was Leilah Rodriguez. Madeline Copeland added in two kills.
Lady Spikes 8B
It took the HPMS 8B team three sets, but the Lady Spikes recovered from their first set loss, 24-26, to win the final sets 25-13, 25-20.
Ava Lea O’Donnell managed a fnie match with 13 points, two kills, nine aces, and five digs.
Emma Clayton showed up with nine points, six aces, three assists, and two digs. Caty Taylor had eight points, four kills, three aces, three assists, and two digs.
Six service points apiece came from Makayla Garces and Logan Pruitt.
Another serve point was made by Victoria Villareal, four digs total came from Julianna Contreras, Belia Gomez, and Callie Waiser. Addy Bates added three kills.
Lady Spikes 7A
Rylie Coates had seven aces and four assists for the HPMS 7A group during its straight sets win 25-8, 25-13, which came at Spikes Gym.
Savannah Dicicco had five kills while Brooke Bailey had four assists, and two aces.
Lady Spikes 7B
The B-team won 25-12, 25-5.
Lauren Cummings and Emmery Davila were cited for serving well. Rhiley Miller and Esther Evans had some good passes, according to head coach Michelle McGuire.
Next matches have the seventh grade hosting Boerne North on Thursday, Sep. 30 while the eighth grade travels to Boerne.
