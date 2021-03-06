Medina Valley rips Tivy

Medina Valley rocked Tivy for three home runs while handing the Lady Antlers a 22-4 loss in non-district action Friday at Lady Antler Field.
The Lady Panthers included a pair of grand slams among their fence-clearers and threatened to put the game away after three innings on the 15-run rule after rolling to a 17-1 lead, but the contest went another frame when Tivy managed a mild rally in the bottom of the third.
“The girls never gave up and I appreciate that,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said. “We can use it (the third inning) as hopefully a positive going forward into more district games.”
Medina Valley batted through its order in both the first and second innings, using five runs in the first and eight in the second to lead 13-0.
Tivy’s Amelia Balser ruined the Lady Panthers’ shutout bid in the bottom of the second when she belted a one-out homer over the right field fence. Ragen Shafer, Shayla Roth and Gabby Watts scored in the third behind hits from Watts and Olivia Ortiz. Ortiz managed a double.
Liana Lopez, Shafer and Roth added on hits to those by Ortiz, Watts and Balser as part of Tivy’s six total raps.
Balser went 1-2/3 innings and gave way to relief from Christy Medina, who threw the final 2-1/3. Balser struck out two and walked four. Medina also had two K’s and five walks.
The Lady Antlers (2-1, 5-5) are scheduled to return to 26-5A action Tuesday at Seguin before taking a night off Friday.
