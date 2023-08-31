Lady Pirates can't contain KIPP

SAN ANTONIO – Center Point was dropped in three sets of its non-district volleyball match with KIPP UPrep (KU) Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the latest meeting between the two schools.
The Lady Pirates were defeated 19-25, 23-25, 16-25 on the heels of a recent tournament faceoff which KIPP U won straight sets by two and seven points. Center Point has lost out in each set by less than six points. Two have been decided by two points.
Jasmine Pena and Maria Diaz led assists with 11 in the most recent match, and each finished with 10 service points.
Briana Camacho and Christina Reyes were team co-leaders in digs at six apiece. Camacho and Cobee Beckerson aced two serves. Beckerson made four kills, and Daniela Fuentes blocked three shots.
“We are getting better each match. We just need to be able to finish a set with success. We had five serving errors in the second set that we lost by two,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Center Point begins District 30-2A matches by hosting Harper, on Friday, Sep. 15, after finishing non-district at San Antonio Stacey and at Pirates Gym against Leakey.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE V KIPP UPrep
Tuesday, Aug. 29
KIPP UPrep over Center Point 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Stat Leaders for Center Point – Kills: Cobee Beckerson 4, Isela Martinez 3, Maria Diaz, Daniela Fuentes 2, Jasmine Pena 1; Aces: Briana Camacho, Beckerson 2, Diaz, Lily Mosty, Fuentes, Christina Reyes 1; Assists: Pena, Diaz 11; Blocks: Fuentes 3, Martinez, Diaz 1; Digs: Camacho, Reyes 6, Beckerson 5, Diaz 4, Mosty, 2, Martinez, Pena, Kaylani Ritter 1; Service Points: Diaz, Pena 10, Reyes 8, Beckerson 6, Martinez, Fuentes, Camacho 3, Mosty 2, Ritter 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.