Lady Pirates stampede past Harper

The Lady Pirates extracted District 28-2A softball payback from Harper when Center Point stampeded past the Longhorns 11-1 Friday at Center Point’s home park and solidified playoff aspirations in the process.
Center Point raised its district record to 8-2, good for second place, and evened the season series with Harper which beat the Lady Pirates 3-1 during the first round of loop battles.
“The difference this time was that we hit the ball. Kaylee (Blackledge) was Kaylee and Grace Geurin had the big bat. Grace was crushing it,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Blackledge was 82-percent in strike throwing, ending the game with 72 K’s out of 88 pitches. Blackledge struckout nine, gave up two hits, walked one, and allowed no earned runs. With her bat, Blackledge had two hits that included a double and she scored twice.
Geurin went 3-for-3, pounded a pair of doubles, scored twice, added two RBI, and stole a base.
Samantha Castaneda also had two hits, scored twice, and chipped in two RBI.
Maria Diaz came home for two runs, and single runs were from Jasmine Pena, Hannah Batcheller and Destiny Johnson. Pena was on base four times by way of walks. Diaz reached when hit by a pitch. Johnson stole a pair of bases. Diaz had one RBI.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v HARPER
Friday, March 31
R H E
CENTER POINT – 3 5 0 0 1 2 x -- 11 7 4
HARPER -- 0 0 0 0 0 1 x -- 1 2 5
DBL: Grace Geurin (2), Kaylee Blackledge
SB: Destiny Johnson (2), Geurin
WP: Blackledge (6 innings, 2 hits, 9 K’s, 1 walk)
