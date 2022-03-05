STOCKDALE – Center Point broke through with two runs in the fourth inning Friday, eventually recording a 5-3 non-district softball win over Stockdale.
The Lady Pirates tacked on single runs in the final three frames to run their season record to 7-1.
Kaylee Blackledge struckout 14 Lady Brahmas and allowed just three hits to pick up the win.
Samantha Castaneda and Toree Beckerson led Center Point’s bats with two hits each. Blackledge, Grace Geurin and Hannah Bacheller recorded one hit apiece.
Blackledge blasted a triple, while Beckerson and Castaneda doubled.
Runs were scored by Blackledge, Castaneda. Beckerson, Geurin and Batcheller. Blackledge had an RBI.
Stephanie Lopez stole a base.
LADY PIRATES v STOCKDALE – MARCH 4
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 2 1 1 1 -- 5 7 8
STOCKDALE 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 -- 3 3 1
WP: Blackledge
Triple: Blackledge
Dbl: Beckerson, Castaneda
SB: Lopez
