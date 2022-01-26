Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Four games for four wins highlighted the countdown to the district tournament when Hal Peterson Middle School defeated Loma Alta at all levels in boys’ basketball Monday night.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team won a close contest, 41-38 for another road game win.
President Calamaco topped the Spikes for 10 points.
Mario Mendez, Dan Guerrero, Anthony Sanchez, TK Davis, Davis Caraway, Kahleb Ortiz and Colin Rose finished up points.
Spikes 8B
Mikkel Pieper recorded 12 points to pace the Spikes 8B team to a 40-21 victory over Loma Alta.
Jeremiah Wright scored eight points. Anthony Montoya pitched in six. Angelitio Puno made five. Christian Hauser finished with three, while two apiece were from Dylan Melton, Jake Zirkel and Gavin Purcell.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A game wound up as a 27-point win for the HPMS in their home gym ,when they took down Loma Alta 45-18.
Ethan Rendon poured in 17 points for the Spikes.
Also pointing for HPMS were Caleb Peschal with six, Seth Shuler with five, Carter Marquez with three and Brandon Montoya, Gavin Whelan, James Riley, Trevon Vargara and Wesley Miller all with two each.
Spikes 7B
A 33-point victory was chalked up by the 7B Spikes when they won 52-19 over visiting Loma Alta.
Xavier Alamandaria was high-point with nine in a balanced effort by the Spikes.
Logan Spalding managed eight points. Seven each were recorded by Madden Brooks and Tralex Dresser. Trevon Homes added six. Four apiece came from Aaron Lara and Caleb Elliston, while Tennyson Mejia had three and two each were credited to Nolan Anders and Denton Taylor.
All four teams were set to finish the season versus Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 31 before district tournament games to be played Saturday.
Spikes Gym is the site for the eighth-grade tourney while seventh graders are at Boerne Voss.
