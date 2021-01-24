Tivy teams tie, fall to SA Veterans Memorial

Tivy finished Week 1 of District 26-5A play at 0-1-1 after tying San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 1-1, on Friday at Antler Stadium.
Zoe Pelton scored on a free kick and teammate Megan Urbina recorded six saves in goal for the Lady Antlers.
Tivy continues loop play Friday at home against San Antonio Veterans Memorial. Game time is 7:15 p.m.
-----
In boys' soccer action, Tivy capped the first week of District 26-5A play winless after a disappointing 1-0 road loss at San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday.
“We out-possessed them two-to-one and outshot them two-to-one. We just couldn’t score,” Antler head coach Reece Zunker said.
Tivy (2-3-2, 0-2) is scheduled to host Kyle Lehman Tuesday and will play at Seguin Friday in more loop action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.