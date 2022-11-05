Lockhart outguns Tivy in loop finale

Tivy couldn't stop Lockhart quarterback Ashton Dickens Friday night.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, but it was his 50-yard TD return of an onside kick in the game’s closing minutes that finally did the Antlers in. After Tivy had narrowed a 14-point deficit to 35-28 with 2:38 left to play, Dickens took the Antlers’ ensuing short boot to the house for a game-clinching score in a 42-28 Lions win in both teams’ District 13-5A Division II finale at Antler Stadium.
Aided by senior running back Sean McKinney’s 15-carry, 130-yard effort, Lockhart rolled up almost 400 yards on the ground in capping district play with a 4-2 mark and improving to 7-3 overall. The victory was the Lions’ first against Tivy since a 24-12 downing of the Antlers in 1992. Tivy has won the last 13 meetings between the two teams.
The Antlers, who will take on District 14-5A DII champion Alamo Heights (9-0, 9-1) in a Class 5A bi-district playoff battle next week, capped loop action at 3-3 and fell to 5-5 overall despite a 15-of-19, 195-yard aerial showing by Kale Lackey. The senior passed for two touchdowns, both to fellow senior Jake Layton, caught a third score from Layton on an early misdirection play, and ran for a fourth.
Layton finished the night with four catches for 92 yards, and Lake Audrain reeled in five throws for 56 yards.
Tivy drew first blood Friday when Layton took a lateral from Lackey, headed to his right, then turned and threw back across the field to Lackey, who had slipped undetected into the left flat. The 12-yard scoring strike and a Wiley Landrum extra-point kick gave the Antlers a 7-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
Lockhart scored on its next two possession after driving 75 and 61 yards. Dickens capped both series with TD runs of 7 and 3 yards, and a pair of Omar Ocampo PAT kicks – the latter coming with 8:35 left in the second quarter – put the Lions in front 14-7.
Lackey found Layton open over the middle on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 left in the quarter, but Tivy trailed 14-13 after its extra-point kick went awry.
Lockhart extended its edge to 17-13 heading into halftime when Ocampo connected on a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
The Lions opened the third quarter with a quick scoring drive set up by a long kickoff return. Dickens’ 4-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the quarter and an Ocampo PAT put Lockhart up 24-13.
Tivy responded with a 13-play, 70-yard drive highlighted by Lackey completions of 8, 26 and 9 yards to Audrain and a 12-yarder to Stormy Rhodes. Lackey’s 20-yard touchdown run at the 2:50 mark and 2-point conversion pass to Layton cut the Antlers’ deficit to 24-21.
Lockhart appeared ready to pull away after that. Ocampo’s 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and a 44-yard TD romp by Dickens with 6:24 left to play upped the Lions’ lead to 35-21.
Tivy pulled within striking distance at the 2:48 mark when Layton hauled in a pass from Lackey and just reached the ball over the left end zone pylon to complete a 12-yard TD play. Landrum’s extra-point kick made it a 35-28 game, but the Antlers wouldn’t get any closer after Dickens’ TD return of the onside kick.
“They’re tough,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “You’ve got to play well against them and score, and you can’t make mistakes. My hat’s off to them. They played well and deserved to win.
“Now we get to go play Alamo Heights,” Jones continued. “Nobody is giving us a chance, so the bottom line is we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. We’re going to practice hard, and we look forward to going down there and playing.”
