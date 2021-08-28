Lady Pirates post tough loss to Leakey

Leakey learned the Lady Pirates were a tough bunch before finally subduing the Center Point in non-district volleyball action on Friday night in tight sets 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 at Pirates Gym.
“We had several chances to take control of each set, but we had too many missed serves and hitting errors. We have to be able to push through the errors and continue to compete. I will say, however, that we are on the incline as we prepare for district play,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Kortney Carmouche came away with four kills against the Eagles. Kaylee Blackledge dished nine assists and had eight digs.
Victoria Beckerson and Destiny Johnson posted seven digs each.
Jasmine Carlos hit three aces and Iris Lozano blocked four shots.
Center Point travels to Knippa on Friday to play the Rockcrushers.
