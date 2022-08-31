Lady Antlers take five-set win over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO – The rematch favored Tivy when the Lady Antlers defeated Incarnate Word in five sets of non-district volleyball Tuesday night, evening this season’s series between the two programs.
In the latest faceoff, Tivy won 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10 after dropping straight sets (16-25, 25-27) to the Lady Shamrocks in the third-place match at Tivy’s own Hill Country Invitational.
“This was a great team win. There was a huge amount of TFND on the floor. We avenged our tournament loss by coming out swinging and never backing down. I’m very proud of this group of young ladies,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Taylor Kubacak bagged 36 digs, stacked up 17 kills and aced three serves in the win for top honors in those categories, while assists were topped with 23 from Madellyn Fiedler. Five total blocks were courtesy of Karlyn Dyal’s three. Allie Finch recorded two blocks for the Lady Antlers.
More double-dig efforts showed up from Emma Miller with 31, Dyal getting 21, Judah Davis at 13 and Fielder adding 10. Dyal also two-figured kills, ending with 11, as well as notching two aces.
Additional Tivy kills stats lined out with Davis having eight, Finch placing down six, Stella Hendricks with five and Grace Copeland managing one. Hendricks aced twice and Davis once.
Other assists were in the form of Kubacak’s 11, Dyal’s eight, Miller’s pair, and one each by Hendricks and Finch.
Included in digs were Finch (5), Copeland (2), and Hattie Ahrens (1).
The win was non-district number 12 before the Lady Antlers begin District 26-5A action on the road at New Braunfels Canyon on Friday.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Tivy over Incarnate Word 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 17, Karlyn Dyal 11, Judah Davis 8, Allie Finch 6, Stella Hendricks 5, Grace Copeland 1; Aces: Kubacak 3, Dyal 2, Hendricks 2, Davis 1; Assists: Madellyn Fiedler 23, Kubacak 11, Dyal 8, Emma Miller 2, Hendricks 1, Finch 1; Blocks: Dyal 3, Finch 2; Digs: Kubacak 36, Miller 31, Dyal 21, Hendricks 15, Davis 13, Fiedler 10, Finch 5, Copeland 2, Hattie Ahrens 1
Record: 12-13
