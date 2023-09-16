Lady Pirates fall to Harper

Center Point began District 30-2A volleyball Friday against defending district champion Harper and the Lady Longhorns avoided any upset plans harbored by the Lady Pirates by escaping in three sets 25-12, 25-16, 25-12.
Stat line leaders were Cobee Beckerson killing three shots, Christina Reyes acing two serves, Isela Martinez blocking one ball, Briana Camacho managing six digs, Jasmine Pena assisting six times, and Reyes serving 11 points.
After a non-district match Tuesday in San Antonio against KIPP SOMOS, Center Point is on the road to face Sabinal on Friday for more District 30-2A action.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Sep. 15
Center Point loses to Harper 25-12, 25-16, 25-12
Stat Leaders for Center Point – Kills: Cobee Beckerson 3, Daniela Fuentes, Maria Diaz 2, Isela Martinez, Jasmine Pena, Christina Reyes 1; Aces: Reyes 2, Diaz, Briana Camacho 1; Assists: Pena 6, Camacho 2, Reyes, Beckerson 1; Blocks: Martinez 1; Digs: Camacho 6, Pena, Reyes 5, Beckerson 4, Kaylani Ritter, Jocelin Casillas, Diaz 2; Service Points: Reyes 11, Diaz, Camacho 5, Martinez, Lily Mosty, Pena 4, Ritter 3
