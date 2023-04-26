Tivy grad McFadden shoots 'albatross' at Shadow Hills

Kerrville native, and former Tivy golfer, Brady McFadden accomplished one of golf’s rarest achievements when he shot an albatross while playing in a local benefit tournament Saturday, April 22 in Lubbock at Shadow Hills Golf Course.
An albatross is when a player shoots 3-under par.
According to Brady’s father, Bruce McFadden, Brady was playing Hole No. 5 which is a 480-yard par 5.
Brady’s 320-yard drive left him 160 yards from the hole, and his 8-iron approach shot landed 15-feet away, rolled into the hole, and gave him the hole with only two shots.
Brady McFadden graduated from Tivy 2003 where he played all four years.
