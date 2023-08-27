Lady Antlers claim title at home tourney

Tivy stretched its volleyball win-streak to seven when the Lady Antlers went unbeaten to win the Gold Bracket championship of its own Hill Country Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Antlers defeated Class 6A team Prosper Rock Hill 25-22, 26-24 in the title tilt Saturday.
Stella Hendricks had 12 kills, Karlyn Dyal went for 13 digs, Maddie Fiedler assisted nine times, Taylor Kubacak and Reelyn Andreas blocked two shots each, and single ace serves were by Kubacak, Hendricks, Leighton Hale, and Andreas.
Hale, Judah Davis, Addie Kincaid, and Hattie Ahrens added a total of one assist, three kills, and six digs as well to help push Tivy’s non-district record to 16-8.
Kubacak was named MVP of the tournament while Dyal, Hendricks, and Hale were all-tournament picks.
Tivy reached the championship by dispatching District 22-5A teams Lake Belton and Killeen Ellison in earlier Saturday action.
Kubacak double-doubled against Lake Belton during Tivy’s 25-23, 25-17 win over the Lady Broncos when she put up 10 kills and 11 digs, as well as throwing down one kill. Hale and Andreas each had 12 digs, Dyal had 11 digs, and chipped in eight assists.
The Lady Antlers clipped Ellison’s Lady Eagles 25-14, 24-26, 25-19 in a match where they had a pair of triple-double efforts.
Kubacak’s triple came when she finished with 16 kills, 16 digs, and 11 assists in addition to having three aces, and two blocks. Dyal tripled with 13, 10 assists, and 10 digs.
Hale and Hendricks saved 13 balls with digs, Fiedler made 20 assists, and Kincaid also had two blocks.
Friday’s openers
Tivy advanced to the Gold Bracket by winning its Friday pool play matches over 2A Yorktown 25-5, 25-4; 3A Wall 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, and 6A Round Rock McNeil 25-12, 25-20.
In the Yorktown match stat leaders were Dyal in kills (8), Anna Canty with aces (6), Fiedler in assists (11), Rylie Coates in blocks (1), and Hale in digs (7).
Against Wall’s Lady Hawks, Kubacak went off for 17 kills, Dyla had 14 assists, Fiedler 14 digs, Hale four aces, and Kubacak and Coates with one block apiece.
Kubacak came up with 10 kills against RR McNeil, Fielder assisted 11 times, Hale had 10 digs, Andreas aced twice and blocked two shots.
The Lady Antlers are back on their home floor when they host SA Antonian Tuesday, Sep. 5 before hitting the road Friday, Sep. 8 to begin 26-5A action at New Braunfels Canyon.
