Three Tivy doubles teams advance to regional

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy racqueteers went 2-1 in terms of championship matches when District 26-5A concluded tournament action Thursday at Annemarie Tennis Center located at Northside ISD’s Hardin Athletic complex.
Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Braden Stehling defeated a team from Smithson Valley 6-1, 6-4 in the final to punch their boys’ doubles ticket to the Region-IV 5A tournament set Wednesday and Thursday, April 12-13 in Corpus Christi.
Alvarez Chedzoy and Stehling entered the district affair seeded first and left no doubt by dispatching duos from New Braunfels Canyon (6-1, 6-0) and Comal Pieper (6-0, 6-0) enroute to the semifinals.
Scores were 6-2, 6-1 in the semis against the fourth seeded tandem from Boerne Champion.
Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers, also seeded first, defeated Boerne Champion 6-1, 6-0 in their semifinal match then beat Champion’s second ranked duo 6-1, 6-3 for the title.
Salinas and Bowers had a first round bye followed with a win over Smithson Valley 6-2, 6-0 before turning their attention to the semifinal with Champion.
Carlee Wren and Carolina Alvarez Chedzoy went into the district tourney seeded fourth and finished in second place.
“The girls had a huge win. Carlee and Carolina were the fourth seed and upset the number two seed from Champion in the semis,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
TFND was on display in the semifinal with Champion when Wren-Alvarez Chedzoy won 7-6 in the first set, were down 1-5 in the second but rallied to make it competitive before losing 4-6, and won five straight games in the third to win 6-3 after trailing 1-3.
Wren-Alvarez Chedzoy defeated Smithson Valley 6-0, 6-1 after their first round bye. Champion’s number one team did hand the Lady Antlers a 6-1, 6-2 loss, but Tivy’s girls avoided a playback when the Chargers’ second seed beat Smithson Valley.
