INGRAM – Center Point athletes went home with three gold medals from the Warrior Relays held Thursday in Ingram.
Fernando Fuentes in discus, Kolten Kitchens in pole vault and Vanessa Fernandez in the 3200 were tops in those events for the Pirates and Lady Pirates, respectively.
Fernandez ran second in the 1600 and Victoria Beckerson high jumped to silver, while Cade Crawley threw the discus to third place.
