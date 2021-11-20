Lady Pirates snaps 26-game skid with win over SA Lee

When the Lady Pirates took down San Antonio Lee Academy 46-21 in girls basketball Friday, it was a two-fer event.
Big event number one was the fact that Center Point broke a 26-game losing streak that dated back to pre-COVID days. Before caging the Lady Wolfpack, the Lady Pirates' last victory was Dec. 10, 2019 against Medina, also on CP’s home floor.
Big event number two was that the win marked Taylor Meyer’s initial victory as a head coach. Meyer is in her first year being in charge of her own program after working as an assistant at Llano.
“Now to keep building. The girls did a good job. Hopefully this will help build our confidence,” said Meyer.
Center Point (1-1) led 23-12 at halftime, held Lee scoreless in the third and was potent enough inside defensively that Lee’s only points in the fourth period were from three-point range.
“Defense was definitely the biggest improvement from our first game loss against Ingram. We communicated better and we want to build on our zone,” Meyer said.
Victoria Beckerson shined defensively from CP’s 1-3-1 zone in the third quarter when she took a couple of steals down court for easy layups. Her baskets were sandwiched around field goals by Kahly Mendoza and Jazmin Gonzalez. Kortney Carmouche got the quarter started with three straight buckets.
Carmouche finished with a game-high 24 points and Beckerson half-matched that with 12. Mendoza had six points, while Gonzalez scored four.
“We still have to be quicker on offense and not hold the ball as long. We are still a work in progress on that side of the ball, but we did do a better job of driving instead of falling away. We will either score of draw the foul.
The Lady Pirates will travel to Nueces Canyon on Tuesday and are back home hosting Comfort on Nov. 30.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SA LEE ACADEMY – NOV. 19
Center Point 13 10 14 9 (46)
Lee 6 6 0 9 (21)
CP (46) Jazmine Gonzalez 2-0-0-4, Kortney Carmouche 11-0-2-24, Victoria Beckerson 4-1-1-12, Kahly Mendoza 3-0-0-6
LEE (21) Henderson 0-2-2-8, Stewart 0-2-0-6, Weaver 1-1-0-5, Hussein 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Center Point 23, Lee 12
3 Pointers: CP Beckerson (1); Lee Henderson (2), Stewart (2), Weaver (1)
FT’s: CP 20-3 (15-percent), Lee 6-2 (33.3-percent)
