MEDINA – Center Point started its baseball season at a tournament in Medina where the Pirates went 1-3 over the recent weekend.
The Pirates beat Leakey 11-8 in a tourney rematch Saturday. Leakey had beaten Center Point 12-1 in the first round. No other details were available.
Center Point was shutout 13-0 by Comfort and lost to host Medina 10-3 in other games.
Jeremyah Vela, and Leighton Johnson each had two hits against Medina. One of Johnson’s hits was a double, and he had an RBI. Vela scored two runs.
Clayton Forster took the loss, walking six, and striking out three Bobcats in two innings of pitching.
Information was unavailable regarding the game with Comfort.
Center Point hosts Mason on Tuesday, Mar. 7 in a District 28-2A game.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MEDINA
Medina Baseball Tournament
Friday, Feb. 24
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 2 1 x x x x -- 3 4 4
MEDINA -- 2 5 3 x x x x -- 10 5 0
LP: Clayton Forster ( 2 innings, 3K’s, 6 walks)
