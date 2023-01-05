Rough night for Lady Pirates against Harper

Center Point lost 75-9 to Harper in District 29-2A girls basketball action Tuesday, Jan 4 at Pirate Gym.
Bianca Bustamante had just over half (5) of Center Point’s points, and she made a steal.
Julia Whitworth and Kortney Carmouche made two points apiece. Whitworth was the team’s top rebounder with four, and also had a steal as did Carmouche.
